NORFOLK, Va. (Courtesy of Norfolk State Athletics) – The Norfolk State women’s basketball team went to battle at Echols Hall for the first time in over a month on Thursday, looking right at home in a 96-55 win over UNC Wilmington.

The Spartans (9-4) dominated from start to finish in the blowout victory, forcing 28 turnovers – the most by any opponent NSU has faced this season. Norfolk State scored 47 points off those turnovers, recording 60 total points in the paint.

Diamond Johnson tied her career best with 26 points on Thursday, leading the team with eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals as well. Kierra Wheeler tacked on another strong performance, tallying 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Wheeler collected an offensive rebound off her own jump shot, converting the second attempt for the first score of the game. The Spartans recorded 33 second-chance points, while holding the Seahawks to 10.

Wheeler tallied the first six points of the day for NSU, before Da’naijah Williams knocked down a paint jumper to get the Spartans going. Johnson got on the board with a steal-and-score, before tipping in a missed 3-pointer a few minutes later.

Back-to-back scores from Skye Robinson pushed the Spartans ahead 16-9. The Ruther Glen, Va. product stayed in flow, converting another paint basket moments later. Anjanae Richardson knocked down a 3-pointer in the opening quarter’s final minute, giving the team a 21-15 advantage.

The Spartans remained hot from behind the arc. Richardson drained a 3-pointer to open the second quarter, before Williams knocked one down from the corner to give Norfolk State its first double digit lead of the afternoon.

Norfolk State recorded four steals in a span of about 90 seconds, resulting in nine points at the other end. Johnson knocked down a jumper to extend the lead to 23, before coming up with a steal and layup moments later.

Four consecutive points from UNCW briefly slowed the Spartans down, but scores from Robinson and Makoye Diawara sent the Spartans to halftime with a 50-25 advantage.

Norfolk State made its first three shot attempts of the third quarter, two coming off turnovers on the fastbreak. Niya Fields drained her first 3-pointer of the day off Johnson’s assist, before Diawara and Wheeler added scores off Johnson passes as well.

Diawara knocked down a shot from behind the arc, before back-to-back fastbreak scores from Johnson gave the Spartans a 50-point lead. Fields tacked on a second-chance basket shortly after, capping off a 15-0 NSU run.

UNCW scored the final 11 points of the third quarter, but Wheeler, Johnson, and Robinson continued to find success at the rim to get the Spartans back on track in the fourth period.

Checking The Box Score

Diamond Johnson led the Spartans with 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals

led the Spartans with 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals Kierra Wheeler tallied 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists

tallied 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists Three more Spartans scored in double figures: Makoye Diawara (13), Anjanae Richardson (11), and Skye Robinson (10)

(13), (11), and (10) Norfolk State forced 28 turnovers from UNCW

The Spartans outscored UNCW 60-18 in the paint

NSU recorded 28 fast break points and 33 second chance points

The Spartans shot 41-of-87 (47.1 percent) from the floor, while holding the Seahawks to a 38.6 percent clip (17-of-44).

News & Notes

Norfolk State improved to 9-4 with the victory

UNC Wilmington dropped to 2-9 with the loss

NSU now trails the all-time series with UNC Wilmington 3-5, winning the last three matchups

UNCW turned the ball over 28 times on Thursday, the most Norfolk State has forced this season

Diamond Johnson tied her career high of 26 points

tied her career high of 26 points Skye Robinson tied her career high of 10 points

UP NEXT

After picking up one victory over the holidays, Norfolk State remains festive with a New Years Eve matchup on the horizon. The Spartans will face in-state foe Longwood on the road at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31.