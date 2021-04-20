Sources: Norfolk State to hire Southern football coach Dawson Odums

ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 26: Southern University Jaguars head coach Dawson Odums speaks with Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt as medics tended to wide receiver Devon Gales #33 of the Southern University Jaguars in the third quarter of the game on September 26, 2015 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The Georgia Bulldogs won 48-6. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a major move in the HBCU football world.

Two sources confirmed with WAVY’s Craig Loper on Tuesday that Norfolk State University has selected current Southern University head coach Dawson Odums to be its next head man.

“It’s a done deal,” the source said.

Odums is a North Carolina native who’s been Southern’s head coach since 2012. The Jaguars went 59-40 under Odums during his tenure, making four Southwestern Athletic Conference championship games and winning one in 2013.

He’ll look to breathe new life into the NSU program, which went 21-35 under former head coach Latrell Scott. Scott announced he was stepping down in March to pursue another career opportunity. NSU did not play football in 2020 due to the pandemic.