Slighted? Norfolk State earns 16 seed in NCAA tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Release via NSU Athletics) – On Saturday the Spartans won their second-consecutive MEAC Tournament title and on Sunday they found out whom they will play in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

The NSU men’s basketball team will travel to Fort Worth, Texas for a Thursday showdown with defending national champion Baylor. The Spartans were selected as the No. 16 seed in the East Region with the Bears earning the region’s No. 1 seed.

The game will tip-off at 2 p.m. ET from Dickies Arena and will be broadcast on TBS. The winner will take on the winner from the No. 8 seed North Carolina and No. 9 seed Marquette on Saturday.

The Spartans won the MEAC championship over Coppin State, 72-57, on Saturday after claiming the MEAC regular-season title. NSU (24-6, 12-2) will make its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance and third overall. Last season, the Spartans won a First Four matchup with Appalachian State, 54-53, before falling to overall #1 seeded Gonzaga. In 2012, NSU pulled off arguably one of the biggest upsets in tournament history when they were the #15 seed and knocked off #2 seed Missouri, 86-84, in the first round.

The Bears fell in the Big XII Tournament quarterfinals to Oklahoma, 72-67. Baylor finished the regular season with a 26-5 overall record and went 14-4 in the Big XII.

This is the third meeting between the two teams with the Bears winning the previous two. On November 13, 2009, BU won 86-58 in Waco and again on December 30, 2014, 92-51.