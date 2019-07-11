Senior league boys win Central Accomack’s first state title

STERLING, Va. (WAVY) — Down 2-1 through five innings, Central Accomack’s senior league boys got two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to cement an undefeated run to the state title on Wednesday night.

Everett Savage came in for relief in the bottom of the sixth and held Wise scoreless in 1 1/3 of work to get the win.

The senior boys’ 5-3 victory over Wise County marked the first time a Central Accomack team has won a state championship in the organization’s 60-year history, says league president Billy Justice. The team went 5-0 on the road to the title at the state tournament in Sterling, Virginia.

Central had nine hits and stole 10 bases in the game, with three players recording multiple steals. Luke Parks had three of those steals and two hits. Dylan Marshall had a 2-RBI single in the sixth inning.

Tyler Greene started the game and allowed three runs in five and 2/3 innings.

The team will now head to Florida for the Southeast regional. Its members are: Dylan Marshall, Brandon Adamos, Dylan Ross, Tyler Greene, Everett Savage, Armonte Dickerson, Zykeese Davis, Luke Parks, Jacob Meilhammer, Landon Fuller, Dustin Nelson, Cade Williams. Their manager is Shane Fowler, and coaches are Ricky Parks and Chris Beasley.