HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The spring sports season comes to an end this weekend and for 17 teams across Hampton Roads, that dream of a state championship is only two wins away.

CLASS 5 BASEBALL SEMIFINALS:

Nansemond River 2

Glen Allen 3

Douglas Freeman 4

Granby 3

CLASS 5 SOFTBALL SEMIFINALS:

Stone Bridge 2

Granby 0

CLASS 3 BASEBALL SEMIFINALS:

Liberty Christian 12

Lafayette 1

Hickory 4

Woodgrove 2

CLASS 6 BOYS SOCCER SEMIFINALS:

Landstown 1

Langley 3

CLASS 5 BOYS SOCCER SEMIFINALS:

Riverside 6

Kecoughtan 2

Deep Run 1

Cox 2 (OT)

CLASS 4 BOYS SOCCER SEMIFINALS:

Jefferson Forest 3

Great Bridge 1

Western Albemarle 2

Smithfield 1

CLASS 3 BOYS SOCCER SEMIFINALS:

Charlottesville 1

Tabb 2

CLASS 6 GIRLS SOCCER SEMIFINALS:

Kellam 3

South County 1

CLASS 5 GIRLS SOCCER SEMIFINALS:

Deep Run 0

First Colonial 3

Briar Woods 7

Cox 1

CLASS 4 GIRLS SOCCER SEMIFINALS:

Smithfield 0

Tuscarora 1

CLASS 3 GIRLS SOCCER SEMIFINALS:

Lord Botetourt 1

Lafayette 4

CLASS 2 GIRLS SOCCER SEMIFINALS:

Alleghany 1

Poquoson 2 (OT)