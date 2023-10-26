NORFOLK, Va. (Release via ODU Athletics) – Old Dominion University Football is back on the road on Saturday, Oct. 28 to take on No. 25 James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

Old Dominion hits the road again to play its third away game out of its last four as the Monarchs head to James Madison on Saturday, Oct. 28.

• ODU won its second-straight game with a 28-21 come-from-behind win over App State. Keshawn Wicks scored the winning touchdown with 48 seconds left and Khian’Dre Harris had two pass breakups in the end zone on the final two plays of the game to seal the win.

• Quarterback Grant Wilson completed 18-of-25 passes for 188 yards and a touchdowns in the win.

• Running backs Kadarius Calloway and Keshawn Wicks combined for 186 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns. Calloway finished with 104 yards and a receiving touchdown, while Wicks had 82 yards and two scores.

• Linebacker Jason Henderson had a game-high 16 tackles for the Monarchs. He became the third player in program history to record back-to-back 100 tackle seasons.

• Wide receiver Isiah Paige caught a career-high seven passes for 58 yards in the win over App State.

1-2 Punch

For the second-straight game, running backs Kadarius Calloway and Keshawn Wicks combined to rush for more than 145 yards. Wicks got the start and had 12 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Callaway had 13 carries for 104 yards and three catches for 20 yards and a receiving touchdown.

The pair combined for 186 yards on 25 carries and scored all three ODU touchdowns.

Beware of 1 and 42

Safety Terry Jones (#1) and linebacker Jason Henderson (#42) are No. 1 and 2 in the Sun Belt in tackling by a good margin. Henderson leads the league with 108 stops and Jones is second with 74. Teammate Wayne Matthews is not far behind in fourth with 60 tackles.

Finishing Things Off

Prior to Saturday’s game against App State, cornerback Khian’Dre Harris had played 30 defensive snaps on the year. However, he clinched the win for the Monarchs with a pair of pass breakups on the final two plays of the game in the end zone to seal the win over the Mountaineers.

Quick Strike Offense

Of its 19 offensive touchdowns drives, nine have been one minute or less, including both touchdown drives in the win over Southern Miss. ODU leads the country in touchdown drives under one minute.