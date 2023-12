Class 5 State Semifinals:

Indian River (10-4) 0

Maury (14-0) 55

Up Next: Maury vs Stone Bridge (9-4) at UVA in Charlottesville for Class 5 State Championship

Class 4 State Semifinal:

King George (13-1) 13

Phoebus (14-0) 25

Up Next: Phoebus vs Salem (13-1) at Liberty in Lynchburg for Class 4 State Championship

Class 3 State Semifinal:

Lafayette (12-2) 17

Brentsville District (12-2) 7

Up Next: Lafeyette vs Liberty Christian (13-0) at Liberty in Lynchburg for Class 3 State Championship

Class 2 State Semifinal:

Poquoson (10-4) 7

Riverheads (13-1) 37