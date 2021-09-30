Rivalry Renewed: Battle of the Bay back for the first time since 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (NSU & HU Athletics Releases) – The Norfolk State football team (2-2) looks to secure its third win a row this week but must do so against an old rival, as the Spartans and Hampton Pirates (2-1) renew the Battle of the Bay at HU’s Armstrong Stadium. Kickoff is 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and on Blazin’ Hot 91.1 FM.



QUICK HITS

• Juwan Carter passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to help NSU overcome a 10-7 halftime deficit in a 28-16 win at St. Francis (Pa.) last week.

• The Spartans rushed for 323 yards and forced three turnovers in the win, outscoring SFU 21-6 in the second half.

• J.J. Davis rushed for 93 yards to lead NSU’s potent ground attack.

• The win was NSU’s first Division I win against a non-MEAC team since winning at Liberty in 2012.



SERIES HISTORY

• This marks the first meeting between NSU and Hampton since 2017, the Pirates’ last year in the MEAC before departing for the Big South.

• The teams have met 55 times previously, with the series tied 26-26-1 (two NSU wins vacated).

• Hampton won the last meeting, 16-14, at Dick Price Stadium in 2017. The Spartans won the last meeting in Hampton, 17-10, in 2016.



GROUND AND POUND

• NSU has rushed for more than 300 yards in back-to-back games for the first time since the last two games of the 2010 season.

• The Spartans ran for 322 yards against ECSU and a season-high 323 last week.

• NSU currently leads the MEAC and ranks 13th in the FCS with 233.2 rushing yards per game, one spot behind Hampton (243.3) in the national rankings.

• Five Spartans rank in the top 10 in the MEAC in rushing, with J.J. Davis leading the league with 74.2 ypg.

It's Battle of the Bay week! @bpar73 woke up extra early to check out @NorfolkStateFB practice this morning as the Spartans prepare for this rivalry game Saturday at 2 in Hampton. @Coach_Odums @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/fuw924mqh4 — Craig Loper II (@CraigLoperWAVY) September 29, 2021

Hampton University and the Department of Athletics are excited to host the remainder of our 2021 Football schedule. One of the primary responsibilities of Hampton University is to ensure the health and safety of our students and other members of the Hampton Family. Due to the recent rise in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases nationwide, and in order to keep the campus community and guests safe, informed and healthy, we have updated the policies for admission to all home football games.



Tickets

We strongly encourage advanced ticket purchasing through Ticketmaster.com or at the Pirates Ticket Office in the HU Convocation Center. You can call the ticket office at 757-728-6828 or stop by Monday-Friday 9:30 am to 4 pm.

Upon arrival on game day

Present COVID-19 Vaccination Card and ID – required for access to parking and stadium. Hampton University students, faculty and staff may show their valid University identification as verification of their vaccination status.

Children under 12 must present a negative result from a COVID-19 test no later than 72 hours before game day.

Must wear masks in all areas of the campus – indoors and outdoors (including Armstrong Stadium).

Proceed to entrance on Emancipation Drive (Lot 2) for COVID verification, those not approved will be directed off-campus.

Once COVID-19 vaccination status has been verified, continue to Parking Lot 11 (tailgating and prepaid parking) or Lot 10 (RV tailgating and parking).

Entrance to Armstrong Stadium

Temperature screening and COVID questionnaire will be taken prior to admission into stadium.

Once inside, please follow COVID Social Distancing guidelines inside all areas of the stadium, including all seating and standing areas. Social distancing seat markers have been installed in all bleacher seating. The attendance for the games will be capped at 50% of stadium capacity.

No fans will be allowed on the field or sidelines at any time before, during or after the game.

As a reminder your game day essentials need to include: COVID Vaccination Card, identification, mask and your tickets/passes.