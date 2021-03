NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Born and raised in Morrison, Colorado, Ricky Rahne is all too familiar with mass shooting tragedies in his home state. The city of Morrison is 15 minutes away from Columbine high school, the site of a mass shooting in 1999 that took 12 lives. Rahne’s father was a firefighter and one of the first on the scene that day 21 years ago.

Monday’s shooting in Boulder struck another chord with the 40-year-old first year head coach. He speaks about it in the video above.