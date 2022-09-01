NORFOLK, Va. (Release via ODU Athletics) – Old Dominion University Football hosts Virginia Tech on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in the 2022 season opener at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

• For the first time in program history, Old Dominion opens up the season against a Power Five team at home. ODU hosts Virginia Tech on ESPNU at 7 p.m.

• ODU opens a season against a Power Five opponent. The Monarchs opened last year at Wake Forest, also on a Friday.

• ODU went 6-7 last season, winning its final five games of the regular season to qualify for the Myrtle Beach Bowl. ODU won five-straight by an average score of 36-22.

• ODU and North Texas both started last year 1-6. They join the 2016 Miami (Ohio) team that started 0-6, as the only teams since 1936 (AP Poll era) to win six games after starting a season 1-6 or worse.

• This will be Virginia Tech’s second visit to Norfolk and its first in the new Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. In 2018, Old Dominion defeated No. 13 Virginia Tech 49-35. Quartereback Blake LaRussa passed for 495 yards and four touchdowns in the Monarch win.

• ODU is 1-2 all-time against Virginia Tech. The Monarchs lost in Blacksburg in 2017 and 2019, and won in Norfolk in 2018.

• ODU is 1-12 all-time against Power Five foes and 1-2 at home against the Power Five, with the one win against Virginia Tech.



The Meeting

This is the fourth meeting between the two in-state foes. Virginia Tech leads the series 2-1, as the home team has won all three contests. In 2018, ODU defeated the Hokies 49-35 as Blake LaRussa threw for 495 yards and four touchdowns in the Monarch win.

Captains

ODU Head Coach Ricky Rahne announced team captains at Media Day. Tight end Zack Kuntz , offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri , safety R’Tarriun Johnson and long snapper B.R. Hatcher were named captains.

Sixth Year Monarchs

For the second-straight year, Old Dominion will have multiple players in their sixth year on a college campus. ODU has five, sixth year players this year including three that have been with ODU all six years. All five players have at least one undergraduate degree.

Sixth Year Players

Matt Geiger

Marcus Haynes

Tyran Hunt *

D.J. Mack^

Steven WIlliams

*Transfer from Maryland

^Transfer from UCF

Young Guns

For the second-straight year, Ricky Rahne has the youngest assistant coaching staff in the country. At an average age of 33.5, they are the youngest staff in the country by a year and a half.

The youngest coach on staff is defensive line coach Victor Irokansi , who is 28. Running backs coach Tony Lucas is the oldest assistant at 41.

Youngest Coaching Staff in the Country

Avg. Age School

33.5 Old Dominion

35.0 Georgia State

35.1 Utah State

36.0 Georgia Southern

36.0 New Mexico State

Hello, I’m Not From Around Here

Old Dominion has seven players born outside of the United States, the second most of any college football team in the country.

Most Players Born Outside the United States

School Number

Temple 9

Old Dominion 7

Rice 7

Syracuse 6