NORFOLK – (WAVY) Late last week, Dave Patenaude stepped down from his position as offensive coordinator of the ODU football team. Today, head coach Ricky Rahne addressed the move and how the offense moves forward.

‘It’s minor adjustments. It’s going to be the same terminology,” Rahne said. “I have a plan what we’re going to do. I’m not willing to share that until we get it completely finalized but it’s a good plan…. the kids have handled it seamlessly.”

Defensive coordinator Blake Seiler also spoke with media.