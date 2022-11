NORFOLK (WAVY) – According to a report from 24/7 Sports, Blake Watson has entered his name in the transfer portal. The running back just finished his redshirt junior season at ODU, in which he rushed for 916 yards and five touchdowns.

Watson set the ODU single-game school rushing record with 259 yards against Coastal Carolina.

Even with his name in the portal, Watson still could choose to return to Old Dominion. He would be a grad transfer at another school next season.