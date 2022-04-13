NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion baseball handed No. 8 UVA just its seventh loss of the season on Tuesday night, beating the Hoos handily 9-2 in Charlottesville, and they’ll get the chance to take them down again on April 26 in Norfolk at Harbor Park.

Tickets for the 2022 Commonwealth Classic are $10 and on sale now. The game starts at 6 p.m.

ODU is 23-8 as of April 13 and is coming off a historic 44-16 season in 2021 that actually saw the Monarchs lose to UVA 4-3 in extra innings on a walk-off homer in the NCAA Columbia Regional. UVA ended up going to the College World Series.

UVA meanwhile had just three losses on the season before getting swept at No. 8 Miami April 8-10 and losing to ODU on Tuesday.

At this time, ODU’s predicted to be outside the projected field of 64 in the NCAA baseball tournament, but that could change with another win over Virginia and a strong finish to the season — and of course a CUSA championship (which they won for the first time in 2021).

A key series is May 6-8 at No. 11 Southern Miss.

ODU is on the road until April 22, when they’ll face Florida Atlantic in a three-game weekend series.