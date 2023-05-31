HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s region championship time in high school sports. Weather played a factor on Tuesday, forcing many of the games on the schedule to be postponed until Wednesday.

In in the 5A boys soccer semifinals, Cox defeated Hickory 2-1 and Princess Anne defeated First Colonial 2-1.

The Falcons and Cavaliers will meet for the region championship but both teams have qualified for the state playoffs.

In girls soccer, Maury and Nansemond River both won 5B semifinal games. The Commodores edged Menchville 3-0 while the Warriors shutout Bethel 13-0.

It’s a long road to the state playoffs and an even longer road to the state championship.

Out of all the area teams in six different classifications that played in the playoffs last year, only three teams from Hampton Roads won state titles.

It just proves how special and difficult it is to win a state championship.

Stay with WAVY.com and the Sportswrap at 6 p.m., 10:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. all week for the latest as the 2023 high school sports season comes to close.