Reebok and Allen Iverson covering college application fees for rising seniors at Bethel High in Hampton, Iverson’s alma mater

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Rising seniors at Bethel High School in Hampton got a special surprise on Wednesday morning.

During an assembly, Reebok announced each student in the class of 2021 will have their college application fees covered.

Our class of 2021 was just informed that Reebok will pay for ALL of their college application fees next year as well as a free pair of kicks!

Read that again…..#reebok#alleniversonlovesBHS pic.twitter.com/kms9dYYyDt — Lee Martin (@AthleticsBethel) March 4, 2020

The other perk of attending former NBA superstar Allen Iverson’s alma mater in Hampton: the rising seniors will also get a pair of sneakers from AI’s new “Origins” pack, which launched Wednesday.

The pack brings back Reebok’s classic Answer V and Question Mid shoes.

The Answer V will be black, green and mustard yellow to pay homage to Bethel, and the Question Mids will be gray and blue for Iverson’s college team, Georgetown.

Reebok

Reebok

Allen Iverson and Reebok will help cover college application fees as the 'Origins Pack' drops https://t.co/xYyeZorGpw pic.twitter.com/3A85AueyeE — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 4, 2020

This is a breaking article and will be updated. Look for more coverage coming up on WAVY News 10.