Redskins agree to trade for Panthers QB Kyle Allen

WASHINGTON (AP) – A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Washington Redskins have acquired quarterback Kyle Allen in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The 24-year-old becomes competition for 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. Allen started 12 games for the Panthers last season with Cam Newton injured.

New Washington coach Ron Rivera coached Allen with Carolina in 2018 and 2019. Allen has thrown for 3,588 yards, 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 15 NFL games.

Rivera had said he wanted a veteran to compete with Haskins for the starting job in 2020.

After Case Keenum left the Redskins to sign with the Browns and following Colt McCoy’s decision to sign with the New York Giants, Washington was in need for depth at the quarterback position.

In addition to Haskins, Alex Smith is still under contract with Washington but his playing future is uncertain after he suffered broken leg in 2018 and missed the entire 2019 season.