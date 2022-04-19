NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – According to a report from ESPN, Ricky Rahne has agreed to sign a contract extension with Old Dominion University to continue as the university’s head football coach through the 2026 season.

Rahne was hired after the 2019 football season. Shortly after being hired, ODU cancelled the 2020 football season due to covid concerns. Rahne’s first season was 2021, as the Monarchs went 6-7 and ended the year with a loss in the Myrtle Beach bowl.

ODU had started the season 1-6 before going on a five game win streak to end the regular season and become bowl eligible.

WAVY is working to independently confirm this story as of Monday night, April 19th.