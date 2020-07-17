Racing fans remember Shawn Balluzzo in memorial at Langley Speedway

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Family, friends and fans attended an emotional tribute Thursday for local racing legend, Shawn Balluzzo.

Hundreds of people filled Langley Speedway for a memorial honoring the 11-time champion who tragically passed away after a crash on Saturday.

A checkered flag waved one last time for number 48, an icon of modified racing.

“I race in the truck division here and we’re all one big racing family,” said Joe Harper. “I feel like I lost a family member on Saturday.”

Those who spoke at the service remembered Balluzzo as a driver who was tenacious on the track.

“We are at a loss because we truly lost a giant,” said Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck.

Tuck read a proclamation in honor of Balluzzo’s life and legacy in Hampton.

Fans we spoke to said Balluzzo had a talent that was unmatched.

“A lot of people had a lot of respect for him,” said David Newell. “He was a very clean driver. He was always smiling.”

Balluzo was known as “Mighty Mouse” across the sport — small in stature but big in his accomplishments.

Langley Speedway owner Bill Mullis recalled a conversation with a spectator during one of Balluzzo’s races.

“They said ‘Who do you think is going to win?’ I said ‘48.’ I said ‘He can go to 7-Eleven and come back and still win.’”

Balluzzo’s love of family took center stage at the memorial. The community promised to take care of them until they’re reunited again.

“We love you and miss you and your legacy will never die,” said close friend Wayne Wyatt.

