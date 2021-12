(left to right) Sherrod Covil, Caleb Jones, Ethan Vasko and Maarten Woudsman at Oscar Smith high school on national signing day

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WAVY) – Sherrod Covil, Ethan Vasko, Caleb Jones and Maarten Woudsman were all two-time state champions at Oscar Smith high school. As their prep careers came to an end last Saturday at SB Ballard Stadium, the next chapter of their journey was right around the corner. National signing day was Wednesday at all four student athletes signed their national letter of intent.

Covil signed to Clemson, Vasko to Kansas, Jones to Navy and Woudsma with ODU.