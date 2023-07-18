NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WAVY) – Dylan Cousineau loves playing soccer, basketball, and most of all, making new friends and laughing.

When he’s playing, he’s having a blast, but it’s when he gets to play with those friends and show that joy, that really brightens up a room.

Dylan has Quadriplegia, which is the paralysis of all four limbs. It can affect the way someone walks and talks. A year and a half ago, his father, Albert, started CP Warriors FC, a soccer club dedicated to those with special needs.

“It’s exceeded my expectations. We’ve added T-ball, basketball, dodgeball even. Hopefully, we continue to grow the program and continue to reach out to more parents with kids like this who want to be involved and give their kids an opportunity to play,” Cousineau said.

Dylan is an inspiration, and his positive outlook on life is something we should all look to emulate.

For more information on CP Warriors FC, you can click here.