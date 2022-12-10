Beach District girls basketball

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Freshman Jizelle James had 12 points and seven rebounds for Princess Anne, and in a matchup of early-season Beach District unbeatens Friday, the Cavaliers dominated Kempsville in a 79-34 win.

The win puts Princess Anne at 5-0, while the Chiefs fall to 3-1.

Kempsville had beaten Green Run (78-55), Kellam (65-48) and Ocean Lakes (43-2) to start the season, while Princess Anne has racked up wins against Cox (86-10), Landstown (46-30), Greensville County (88-17) and First Colonial (75-12).

Princess Anne won eight straight state championships in girls basketball, and had reached the state finals 13 straight times through the 2021 season before Norview ended its run in the Class 5 state quarterfinals.

The Cavaliers’ next game is Tuesday at home against Green Run, while the Chiefs next play at Tallwood, also Tuesday.