HARTFORD, Conn. (Release via CNU Athletics) – Continuing his assault on the Christopher Newport record books, senior men’s golfer Alex Price has been named the SwingU Division III College Golfer of the Month for March in partnership with the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Price was one of seven divisional winners announced by SwingU, the golf technology and media company, to be selected by a committee of coaches from their respective divisions.

Price earned the honor for Division III and was joined by Ben Car (Georgia Southern – DI), Beck Burnette (Lee – DII), Caden Hodges (Fayetteville State – HBCU), Kade Cannon (St. Thomas (FL) – NAIA), Matthis Lefevre (New Mexico JC – NJCAA DI), and Chase Kaiser (Mississippi Gulf Coast – NJCAA DII).

In March, Price put together one of the finest runs in program history as part of the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Tournament and the Savannah Invitational. Price also played the first two rounds of the 50th Annual Camp Lejeune Intercollegiate during the month of March and capped off the event with his second straight tournament win.

In nine rounds this spring, the Hillsboro, Va. native has been at par or better eight times including five sub-70 rounds. At the Jekyll Island Collegiate, Price defended his individual medalist honors by re-setting his program record 54-hole performance with a 14-under 202 (67-67-68). The veteran lefty led the field with 20 birdies and broke his own tournament record of 11-under set last year.

That incredible effort came on the heels of a third place showing out of 90 golfers at the Savannah Invitational, firing a 213 (68-72-73). Finally, at Lejeune, Price won the event with a 208 (67-71-70).

Overall in his senior season, Price is averaging a program-record 69.8 strokes per round including an unreal 69.2 effort in three tournaments this Spring.

Christopher Newport will return to close out the regular season at the Glen Heath Memorial on April 17-18.