HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Postseason play began Friday for Hampton Roads high school basketball teams, and there was no shortage of action on the court.

Western Branch’s Comari Mitchell poured in 43 points on as the Bruins topped Oscar Smith, 70-38, while Salem’s girls topped First Colonial 72-33 and Kempsville’s girls beat Green Run 63-36.

In boys postseason play, Grassfield won a close one over Western Branch, 71-67.