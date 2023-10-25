VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WAVY) — We all know how special of a talent Green Run senior Keylen Adams is.

Going into this season, Adams wasn’t even aware that he was within striking distance of both the all-time VHSL receiving touchdowns and receiving yards records.

“If my line doesn’t block for me, my quarterback doesn’t have time to get me the ball for me to break these records,” Adams said.

Friday night against Salem, on the Stallions’ senior night, Adams made a reception, broke some tackles and burst down the sideline in the first quarter. It wasn’t until he ran over to the sideline when he knew he broke the all-time receiving yards record, but it wasn’t until he got home when it really registered.

“We were celebrating the win and I got home,” Adams said. “My mom and stepfather both said they were proud of me. I said ‘What do you mean? We won, but we won last week.’ They said, ‘No, with the record.’ That’s when it hit me.”

Now, with a state championship on the mind, Adams knows in the back of his head that this is a huge deal.

“It’s crazy because I’m really going to be in the history books,” Adams said.

Adams and Green Run will take on Tallwood on the road at 7 p.m. Friday.