Player of the week: Darian King

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- A Norfolk mother is concerned with the length of time it took her to be notified of a COVID-19 exposure in her daughter's Little Creek Elementary School class.

Sheena Mann told 10 On Your Side the child in her daughter's class who tested positive was sent home sick on Sept. 30. Mann did not receive a notification about the exposure, which was dated Oct. 5, until Oct. 6.

"Read over it like any parent, like 'Oh my gosh my child has been exposed.' In talking with my daughter, she told me there were seven children out of class. That's seven kids that were out of that classroom that has been either exposed or has COVID," Mann explained.