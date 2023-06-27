The Peninsula Pilots fell short of a great comeback vs the Tri-City Chili Peppers on Tuesday.

Peninsula found themselves in an early hole, when Tri-City hit a first inning three-run home run over the left field wall.

The Pilots were outscored 6-1 in the first six frames, but the seventh was where things started to get a little interesting.

Peninsula scored a pair of runs courtesy of Hunter Cole, who had a big day at the plate, going 2-5 with 3 RBI.

The Chili Peppers did find themselves in a bit of a jam in the 8th, but were able to work out of it, and hold the Pilots for the rest of the game, winning 6-3.

Peninsula falls to 6-14 on the season. Their next game is a rematch against the Chili Peppers on the road. First pitch is this Thursday at 7 pm.