LYNCHBURG (WAVY) – Keyontae Gray crossed the goal line with one second left on the clock to seal a 21-14 Phoebus win in the class 4 state championship game Saturday in Lynchburg. The pass was thrown by Maurikus Banks before Gray burst into the open field. 86 Yards later, the Phantoms sideline celebrated the third straight state title for the program.

The win made it 35 straight victories for the program and clinched a 10th state football championship for the school that opened back in 1975.

Highlights are in the video above. This story will be updated throughout the night.