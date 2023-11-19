HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Phoebus hasn’t lost a game since November 5th, 2021. After defeating Hampton 56-8 on Saturday, the Phantoms have now won 31 contests in a row.

Back to back state champions in Class 3, the Phantoms moved up to Class 4 this season and haven’t missed a beat. Jeremy Blunt’s team continues to be one of the most dominate in the commonwealth.

The Phantoms defense has only allowed 14 points in 12 games this season. The Phantoms offense took safeties against Oscar Smith and Warwick.

With the win Saturday over the Crabbers, Phoebus advances to the Class 4 Region A final against Warhill.

Highlights of Phoebus and Lafayette are in the video above.