HAMPTON & WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Will Phoebus ever lose again is a legitimate question at this point. With a 41-13 win over Warhill Saturday in the Class 4 Region A Championship game, the Phantoms won their 33rd straight game dating back to the 2021 season. Jeremy Blunt’s team will now face 13-0 King George in the state semifinal next Saturday, December 2nd, at Darling Stadium in Hampton.

Final – Warhill 13, Phoebus 41

Lafayette used last season’s postseason loss to Lake Taylor as fuel this season to book its ticket back to a state semifinal. On Saturday at Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg, the Rams beat Heritage 49-0 in the Class 3 Region A title game. The Hurricanes were riding a six-game win streak coming into the matchup.

Final – Heritage 0, Lafayette 49

Next week, Lafayette travels to 12-1 Brentsville District to play for a berth in the state championship game.

Class 4 and 3 state title games are in Lynchburg at