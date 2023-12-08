HAMPTON (WAVY) – Culture is a word thrown around in a lot of sports programs now a days. What it means exactly can vary depending on who you talk to. However, no matter which coach you might ask, everyone is aiming to have a winning culture.

The Phoebus Phantoms football program has captured a winning culture. Winners of 34 straight games going back to November of 2021, Phoebus is playing against Salem for a Class 4 state championship Saturday in Lynchburg. A win would make it three straight state titles and 10 as a program for the Phantoms since the 21st century began.

Jeremy Blunt won a state title as a senior at Phoebus, and he’s been leading the program as its head coach since December 2012.

