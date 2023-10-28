NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In front of an estimated crowd of almost 5,000, Phoebus and Warwick matched up for the Peninsula District football title. The game was one of the most highly anticipated of the season.

Both teams came in unbeaten with dominant defense. The Phantoms defense had only allowed one offensive touchdown all season, while the Raiders defense hadn’t given up a point. The lone score Warwick allowed was a kick return touchdown by Grassfield in the first week of the season.

With the 10-2 win, Phoebus won its 29th straight game. The Phantoms will play Denbigh to end the regular season. Warwick’s regular season is over.

Both teams will be highly seeded for the playoffs.