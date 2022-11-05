HAMPTON (WAVY) – With last season’s 42-0 loss to Oscar Smith squarely on the mind, Phoebus capped its 2022 regular season in dominate fashion with a 56-0 win over the Tigers.

From the beginning, the Phantoms made it clear they were the better team. Running back Ty’reon Taylor went for 36 yards on a touchdown run for the first score of the game. After that, it was the Nolan James and Jordan Bass show. The quarterback and wide receiver combination connected for three touchdowns to spring the Phantoms to a 26-0 lead.

“We had something to prove,” Phoebus head coach Jeremy Blunt said after the game. “We just wanted to prove we’re a quality team and we belong. Last year, playing this team, they taught us a lot…. and they were our motivation as we move forward into the playoffs.”

Bass scored five touchdowns on the day, four receiving and one rushing. The Pittsburgh commit made one dazzling play after another on the Oscar Smith secondary.

“We really just came out with the most confidence we had,” Bass said after the game. “Knowing we had to come out and show out. We just had that mentality we had to come out here and show something.”

Phoebus ends the regular season 10-0 while Oscar Smith finishes 8-1. Both teams are expected to be top seeds in their respective classes.