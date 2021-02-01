Pandemic Playbook: How Hampton Roads athletes work to get recruited during pandemic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The coronavirus pandemic has proved to be challenging for high school athletes.

With games — and seasons– canceled, many have struggled to get attention from college recruiters. But some high school football seniors here in Hampton Roads are using a pandemic playbook to get to the next level.

A football season is not only a chance to play a game. For so many, it’s an opportunity to earn a college scholarship.

Last fall represented one more opportunity for seniors hoping to make one last impression,

an opportunity a number of them never got back.

“I feel like the 2021 class has been forgotten,” said Jaden Mahan. “That hurts, truly.”

Mahan turned up on a lot of college radars as a defensive lineman at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach.

“They told me I had a lot of interest. They all asked for my senior film. Up to like 6 division I schools. They’re like, ‘We want to see your senior film. I was like, ‘I hope I can show you that.’

But the Virginia High School League postponed the fall season.

“They just stopped talking to me.”

Quarterback E.J. Gibson led Maury High School in Norfolk to a state championship his junior season, and received a number of calls from some major power five programs.

“I was supposed to go to spring games and camps. LSU was one. Texas A&M was one. I got on the phone with some coaches and I said ‘hey coach, at a camp, what would you want me to do? Rolling out? Play-fake? What would you want me to do?'”

So E.J. taped his own workouts.

“I sent it everywhere, and the coaches of the school I chose, they approved of it.”

Last fall, a number of players in Hampton Roads showed their skill in a 7-on-7 league hosted by Game Academy, which live streamed every game, still giving college coaches something to evaluate.

“That gave some type of hope, some type of hope, which was great,” said Dyrri McCain, Maury head coach.

Mahan signed with West Virginia Wesleyan, which is a Division II school, but is still left wondering.

“You put in all this work from freshman year to senior year, and then you don’t get a chance to show them what you can do your senior year.”

There is a shortened season set to start in a few weeks, but for those seniors, it’s not in time. The NCAA’s evaluation period for the class of 2021 already ended a few weeks ago.