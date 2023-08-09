CHESAPEAKE, VA (WAVY) – You normally don’t equate a down year with a 9-2 record, but Oscar Smith is known for winning in a dominant fashion.

Losing by 56 to Phoebus, and then getting bounced by Western Branch in the playoffs was a strange sight for the Tigers, but they’re coming for it all again this year.

“That happening last year means nothing to us. We’re coming back this year to take the crown,” Assistant Head Coach, Lafonte Thourogood said.

But this time, it’s with a new core of guys. A younger core of guys. Transfers from Hickory, Deep Creek, and Grassfield see the dominant program with some new faces.

“The young guys are hungry and feel like they have something to prove,” Thourogood said.

With most of the guys on the team being non-seniors, this young team is ready for a challenge. That’s why they start the season with two tough opponents out of the gate. Hermitage in Richmond, and then Phoebus at home

“We’re big on being battle ready. We want to be in that fight, we want competition. We don’t want to run everybody over,” Thourogood said.

Their game against Hermitage will be in Richmomd Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m.