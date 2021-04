RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bipartisan push to legalize sports betting in North Carolina would help generate funding for communities struggling to get money to build schools, according to the senators backing the proposal.

"We need more money for education. We've got to do it some kind of way, and it's not gonna drop out of the air," said Sen. Paul Lowe (D-Forsyth). "Folks are already doing it, so we might as well get the tax dollars from it obviously."