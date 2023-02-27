NORFOLK (WAVY) – Oscar Smith rallied from an eight-point deficit to defeat Landstown 44-42 to claim the 6A region championship on Monday night at Scope.

The Tigers advance to the state quarterfinals and by virtue of winning the region title, will play in the state playoffs without having to travel.

Landstown still earns a bid to the state playoffs but will have to travel out of the area for its opening playoff game.

In Class 5A, Green Run won the region title after defeating Princess Anne 75-50.

The Stallions claim the region crown despite coming into the game with a below .500 record.

It’s Green Run’s third region championship in the last four years.

Both the Stallions and Cavaliers advance to the state quarterfinals.