NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Chesapeake may be able to call itself the fastest city in Hampton Roads after Saturday. The Oscar Smith girls and boys 4×100 meter relay teams took home state championships in Class 6. In addition, it was both teams second straight state championship. That’s right. Back to back state championships for the girls and boys Oscar Smith 4×100 meter relay teams.

The girls team consisting of Kennedy Chapman, Jada Starks, Nadia Jacobs and Tyra Price ran a 46.99.

“I just had a boost of energy and gave it my all,” Price said after the race.

The boys team consisting of Jahmari Deloatch, Alvin Jones, Jeryll Gaines and Elijah Dozier ran 41.76.

“I just trust my third leg teammate to get it (baton) to me… as long as we have a lead, I can finish it,” Dozier said after crossing the finish line.

In the team standings, the Kecoughtan boys won the Class 5 championship with 58 points while the Grassfield girls and Western Branch boys were runners up in Class 6.

Kecoughtan High School wins the VHSL Class 5 Boys Outdoor Track and Field State Championship!!!! First team title in school history! Congratulations to all the athletes and coaches! #playfortheK pic.twitter.com/XsrSoC3wwG — Kecoughtan Athletics (@AthleticsKHS) June 3, 2023

