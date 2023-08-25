(WAVY) – The high school football season opened up on Thursday night with seven games across Hampton Roads. The featured game, between Green Run and Kempsville, was a rematch from last season’s 5A region championship game.
The game at Kempsville was halted in the fourth quarter after gunshots were heard in a neighborhood near the stadium.
Sportswrap Scoreboard
- Green Run 34, Kempsville 14
- Kellam 25, First Colonial 27
- Bayside 27, Salem 21
- Princess Anne 14, Cox 41
- Ocean Lakes 13, Landstown 12 (OT)
- Menchville 12, Western Branch 21
- Spotsylvania 6, Lafayette 43