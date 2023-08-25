(WAVY) – The high school football season opened up on Thursday night with seven games across Hampton Roads. The featured game, between Green Run and Kempsville, was a rematch from last season’s 5A region championship game.

The game at Kempsville was halted in the fourth quarter after gunshots were heard in a neighborhood near the stadium.

Sportswrap Scoreboard

  • Green Run 34, Kempsville 14
  • Kellam 25, First Colonial 27
  • Bayside 27, Salem 21
  • Princess Anne 14, Cox 41
  • Ocean Lakes 13, Landstown 12 (OT)
  • Menchville 12, Western Branch 21
  • Spotsylvania 6, Lafayette 43