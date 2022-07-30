ASHBURN (WAVY) – Most NFL fans know the bigger names on their favorite team. For the Commanders, players like Jonathan Allen, Chase Young and Terry McLaurin are well known and garner lots of attention.

However, an NFL gameday roster is made up of 53 total players on the depth chart. Many of those players aren’t as well known. Players like Danny Johnson, who’s entering his fifth season with Washington after going undrafted out of Southern University in the 2018 draft. Johnson has mostly played special teams, reserve defensive back and returned kicks in his four years in the NFL.

WAVY Sports Director Craig Loper spoke with Johnson exclusively after day two of Commanders training camp.