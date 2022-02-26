One of one: Hampton Lacrosse is lone division I HBCU program in the country

HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) – The sport of Lacrosse has grown more and more each year for quite awhile now. Exposure, travel teams, club teams and young athletes choosing to play has never been higher. Despite all of that, athletes of color play the game at a lower rate than the white majority.

Hampton Lacrosse is not the norm, an HBCU that plays is almost unheard of. Matter of fact, Hampton is the lone HBCU in the entire country that does play.

“I don’t know the perceptions revolve around black players as much as it does the sports identity as a ‘white sport’,” said Chazz Woodson, the Pirates head coach. “The sport has had some black eyes over the years and we kind of have to fight that but I think the young men and women that are introduced to the sport, it’s easy to fall in love with. From there, we have to make it not only more accessible but inviting”

