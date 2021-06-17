“Once in a lifetime experience;” Chesapeake’s Faith Ross heads to Olympic Trials

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – When the NCAA decided to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Spring sports season, Chesapeake’s Faith Ross thought her track career had reached the end of the line.

The former state champion and national record-holder (shuttle run) at Western Branch High School considered she had run her final season at the University of Kentucky, until her coaches convinced her otherwise.

Ross returned for an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, and after posting personal bests in the 100 meter and 400 meter hurdles at last weekend’s national championships, she’s headed to the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

“It means a lot to me,” said Ross. “This is a once in a lifetime experience. A lot of people dream of coming to this meet, running at trials, making the team, and I just don’t want to give up the opportunity.”

Ross has no expectations, only a plan to stay cool, calm, and embrace an opportunity, at one point, she never thought she’d have.

“I never saw myself getting this far at one point, but it’s definitely possible,” said Ross. “Just keep believing in yourself.”

Ross will try to qualify for Team USA in the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles.