NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a game-high 24 points and Chaunce Jenkins (Menchville HS, Newport News) added 21 points as Old Dominion snapped a two-game skid with a 70-58 win over Georgia State Thursday before 5,433 at Chartway Arena.

The Monarchs shot a blistering 59% from the field (27-for-46), and was even more accurate inside the arc, making more than 70% of their shots (24-for-34). They held the Panthers, who was coming off season-highs in field goal percentage and assists in a 100-66 win over Coastal Carolina, to just 35% from the field (20-for-57).

Scott-Grayson had an all-around game, making 10 of 16 shots and team-highs in rebounds with nine and in assists with five. Jenkins was 7-for-9 from the field.

Evan Johnson had a team-high 15 points for Georgia State (9-10, 2-5 Sun Belt), while Brenden Tucker and Ja’Heim Hudson each had 12.

ODU (11-8, 3-4 Sun Belt) led by as many as 17 points in the first half, at 33-17 with under two minutes left in the half, but the Panthers closed to within eight by the half, 33-25.

The Monarchs worked the margin back up to 19 following a layup and free throw from Scott-Grayson, and though Georgia State got the margin down to 10 with under three minutes to go, they could get no closer.

Georgia State had won four of the past six meetings between the two teams before Thursday’s matchup.

