Old Dominion Men’s hoops completes school-record comeback for win against Marshall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Down 21 points with 17:14 left to play in the game, the outlook wasn’t good for the Old Dominion Men’s Basketball team Friday night at Chartway Arena against Marshall. However, apparently the Monarchs felt like making history. Lead by Austin Trice (20 points), Kalu Ezikpe (16 points) and Joe Reece (16 pts), the team would storm back against the Thundering Herd to win the game, 82-81.

The 21-point comeback is tied for the largest in school history, as the Monarchs came back from a 21-0 deficit against Western Kentucky in 2019.

Old Dominion’s defense would get three consecutive stops in the final couple minutes of the game to seal the win.

“That was a pretty good win,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “We obviously played well and extremely hard in the second half. We made mistakes on both ends of the floor and didn’t capitalize on the things we were doing from an effort standpoint in the first half. In the second half, we kept it simple and had a lot of guys step up for us. Now, we need to turn the page and get ready for tomorrow night.”

ODU Plays Marshall again tomorrow night at 7PM.