NORFOLK, Va. (VIA ODU ATHLETICS) – There may have been bigger, more important victories in Old Dominion’s football history. But few, if any, came with the kind of grit, determination and courage that the Monarchs displayed Saturday.



Down 21-0 at halftime, and seemingly out of the game late in the fourth quarter, the Monarchs staged an improbable rally and defeated Georgia State, 25-24, Saturday evening at S.B. Ballard Stadium.



The victory made ODU (6-6, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference) bowl eligible for the second time in three seasons under head coach Ricky Rahne .



Quarterback Grant Wilson , who was the backup at Fordham last season, scored the game winner, a two-yard run up the middle, on the last play of the game. ODU trailed, 24-14, with less than two minutes remaining and scored 11 points in the final 1:37.



“I have no idea what bowl we’re going to, but we’re going to a bowl game,” Rahne said.



The Sun Belt is generally considered the best conference among the Group of Five. It is impossible to predict where ODU will play in a bowl game.



ODU won’t find out its bowl destination until Sunday, Dec. 3, when ESPN makes its bowl announcements live.



ODU appeared listless in a first half that saw the Monarchs compile just 44 offensive yards and lose two of its defensive stars – LaMareon James and Jason Henderson – to injuries.



Rahne said the injuries, especially to James, who was on the field for about 15 minutes and taken off in a stretcher, hit the team hard emotionally.



“I think that explains a little bit of the first half,” Rahne said. “When you see your teammate on the ground like that, it has an effect on you. Especially when it is somebody as beloved as LaMareon.”



At halftime, Rahne walked around the locker room and said the same thing to every player dressed out.



“I made them look me in the eye and tell me they were going to win this game,” he said.



“One of our core values is character. So, I said to them, hey, a man of higher character is a man of his word, right? You guys told me you were going to win this game. So now you’ve got to go be men of your word. And they were.”



ODU trimmed the lead to 21-14 with some big plays – a 31-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Reymello Murphy and a 67-yard run from sophomore Obie Sanni late in the third and early in the fourth quarter.