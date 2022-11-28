NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion’s men’s basketball team looks to build off its win over East Carolina as it closes the month at the College of Charleston Tuesday.

ODU (4-3) takes on a College of Charleston (6-1) team riding a four-game winning streak.

Against East Carolina Saturday, the Monarchs started the second half on a 20-3 run, hitting 11 of 12 shots as they won 71-50. Ben Stanley, who leads ODU with 15.4 points-per-game and 4.9 rebounds, had all 15 of his points in the second half, Chaunce Jenkins had 14 points and three steals and Mekhi Long had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.

The College of Charleston has won the last three matchups in the series, including an 82-80 win last season at Chartway Arena.

Rayne Smith leads a balanced College of Charleston in scoring at 11.7 points per game. Dalton Bolon is right behind at 11.4 points per game.

Old Dominion starts a six-game homestand Saturday when as Norfolk State comes to Chartway Arena for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Old Dominion (4-3) at College of Charleston (6-1)

When: 7 p.m. – Tuesday

Where: TD Arena – Charleston, South Carolina

Stream: FloSports

Live Stats: click here

Audio: ODUSports Radio Network, ESPN Radio 94.1 FM, with Ted Alexander and Dave Twardzik on the call starting at 6:30 p.m.