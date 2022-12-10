NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Jason Henderson has achieved something no Old Dominion football player has ever done at the FBS level.

He’s an All-American.

Henderson was named a second-team All-American Friday by the Football Writers Association of America. He’s one of just four Group of 5 players on either the first or second team.

The Monarchs linebacker leads the nation with 186 tackles, 49 more than North Carolina’s Cedric Gray at number two. Henderson’s total tackles are the third-most in FBS history and he had double-digit tackles in 11 of 12 games this season. He’s the only player in the nation to have multiple 20-plus tackle games this season, and led the team with 10 tackles for loss. Henderson also had a sack and three pass breakups.

Henderson broke ODU’s single-season record for tackles in the eighth game of the year at Georgia State and surpassed the Sun Belt Conference record in the 10th game of the season.

Henderson’s tackle total is third most in a single-season in FBS history. Only Texas Tech’s Lawrence Flugence (193 tackles, 2002) and Boston College’s Luke Kuechly (191 tackles, 2011). Henderson’s 15.5 tackles per game are the third most in FBS history behind Keuchly’s 15.9 per game in 2011 and Rick Sherrod’s (West Virginia) 15.6 in 2001.

A native of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Henderson is the 10th player to earn All-American honors in Monarchs history, joining their FCS All-Americans – punter Jonathan Plisco (three-time), long snapper Dustin Phillips, defensive tackle Ronnie Cameron, quarterback Taylor Heinicke, wide receiver Nick Mayers, long snapper Rick Lovato, defensive tackle Chris Burnette and linebacker Craig Wilkins.

FWAA All-America Team

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB Caleb Williams, USC

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL Steve Avila, TCU

OL Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

OL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL Calijah Kancey, Pitt

DL Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

DL Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

DB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

DB Clark Phillips III, Utah

DB Chris Smith, Georgia

DB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS

K Christopher Dunn, N.C. State

P Tory Taylor, Iowa

KR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

PR Derius Davis, TCU

AP Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB Max Duggan, TCU

RB Israel Abanikanda, Pitt

RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

WR Rashee Rice, SMU

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame

OL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL Andrew Vorhees, USC

C Alex Forsyth, Oregon

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

DL Tyler Davis, Clemson

DL Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

DL Mike Morris, Michigan

LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

DB Erick Hallett II, Pitt

DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

DB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

DB John Torchio, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM SPECIALISTS

K Joshua Karty, Stanford

P Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

KR Milan Tucker, App State

PR Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

AP Chase Brown, Illinois

First Team by Conference: Big Ten 9, SEC 7, Big 12 4, Pac-12 4, ACC 2, American Athletic 1.

Second Team by Conference: Big Ten 7, ACC 4, SEC 4, Big 12 3, Pac-12 3, Independents 3, Sun Belt 2, American Athletic 1.

Combined by Conference: Big Ten 16, SEC 11, Big 12 7, Pac-12 7, ACC 6, Independents 3, American Athletic 2, Sun Belt 2.

First Team by School: Georgia 3, Iowa 2, Michigan 2, Mississippi State 2, Ohio State 2, TCU 2, USC 2, Alabama, Cincinnati, Illinois, Minnesota, N.C. State, Northwestern, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, Utah.

Second Team by School: Notre Dame 3, Pitt 2, TCU 2, Alabama, App State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio State, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Stanford, USC, Wisconsin.

Combined by School: TCU 4, Georgia 3, Michigan 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio State 3, Pitt 3, USC 3, Alabama 2, Illinois 2, Iowa 2, Minnesota 2, Mississippi State 2, App State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Clemson, Florida, Kansas State, Michigan State, North Carolina, N.C. State, Northwestern, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, Utah, Wisconsin.