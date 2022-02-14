ODU’s Delisha Milton-Jones voted into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

(WAVY) – Old Dominion women’s basketball coach has been voted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

The head coach at ODU since April of 2020, Milton-Jones is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a former star in the WNBA and overseas.

Milton-Jones starred on the court while at the University of Florida and was the 1997 SEC Player of the Year.

After being drafted with the fourth overall pick, Milton-Jones went on to play for 17 years in the league and won back-to-back WNBA championships with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Milton-Jones helped lead the United State to Olympic in the 2000 and 2008 as well as FIBA Championships in 1998 and 2002.

ODU is currently in third place the Conference USA East Division, but only a half fame out of first place. The Lady Monarchs have upcoming home games on Thursday vs. Marshall and Saturday vs. Western Kentucky.