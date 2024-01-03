NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) — When ODU Women’s basketball made the trip to South Alabama on Saturday, not only did they open up conference play with a win.

They also got DeLisha Milton-Jones her 100th win as a Head Coach.

Born in Riceboro, Georgia, Milton-Jones has such a decorated background in the game of basketball. The list goes is still growing, but take a look at what she’s already accomplished:

2x WNBA Champion

3x WNBA All-Star

Wade Trophy winner

First-Team All American

SEC Player of the Year

2x First-Team All-SEC

2x Olympic Gold Medalist

When she originally got this job in 2020, she hit the ground running. Sporting 59 wins in her first three seasons, she was proving herself to be now one of the best in her field once again.

Her coaching career started in 2017, when she led the Pepperdine Waves to 32-32 record during her two seasons on that bench. After Pepperdine, she became an Assistant at Syracuse. Then she came to Norfolk, where she succeeded the late Nikki McCray-Penson, who Milton-Jones said is a massive influence on how she coaches and just operates on a day-to-day basis.

ODU’s next game is against Louisiana for its second conference game of the season.

Tipoff is Thursday, November 4 at 6:30 p.m.