ODU women’s tennis wins first ever NCAA Tournament match, beats No. 33 Arkansas 4-2

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WAVY) — Old Dominion’s women’s tennis team made history on Friday, knocking off No. 33 Arkansas to win their first NCAA Tournament match in program history.

The No. 29 Monarchs won 4-2 for their 11th straight match victory overall.

“This match was a rollercoaster,” said ODU head coach Dominic Manilla. “We were prepared for the situation after dropping the doubles point, I thought all six of our singles players stepped up. This was a fantastic team effort. We were one of the best teams in the country today.”

Senior Holly Hutchinson (ranked No. 109) clinched it with a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 win over No. 45 Indianna Spink.

ODU (13-4) will next play on Saturday at 4 p.m. against the winner of No. 1 North Carolina and South Carolina State.