ODU women’s tennis wins first ever NCAA Tournament match, beats No. 33 Arkansas 4-2

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WAVY) — Old Dominion’s women’s tennis team made history on Friday, knocking off No. 33 Arkansas to win their first NCAA Tournament match in program history.
The No. 29 Monarchs won 4-2 for their 11th straight match victory overall.
“This match was a rollercoaster,” said ODU head coach Dominic Manilla. “We were prepared for the situation after dropping the doubles point, I thought all six of our singles players stepped up. This was a fantastic team effort. We were one of the best teams in the country today.”
Senior Holly Hutchinson (ranked No. 109) clinched it with a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 win over No. 45 Indianna Spink.
ODU (13-4) will next play on Saturday at 4 p.m. against the winner of No. 1 North Carolina and South Carolina State.
Singles
1. #109 Holly Hutchinson (ODU) def. #45 Indianna Spink (AR) 7-6 (7-3), 7-5
2. Kelly Keller (AR) def. #51 Yulia Starodubtseva (ODU) 6-4, 6-4
3. #78 Tatsiana Sasnouskaya (ODU) def. Tatum Rice (AR) 6-3, 6-3
4. Alesya Yakubovich (ODU) def. Morgan Cross (AR) 6-1, 6-3
5. Brooke Pilkington (ODU) def. Lauren Alter (AR) 6-4, 6-4
6. Alexandra Viktorovich (ODU) vs. Laura Rijkers (AR) 4-6, 6-4, unfinished
Doubles
1. #36 Morgan Cross/Tatum Rice (AR) def. Yulia Starodubtseva/Alesya Yakubovich (ODU) 6-4
2. Lauren Alter/Indianna Spink (AR) def. #71 Holly Hutchinson/Tatsiana Sasnouskaya (ODU) 7-6 (7-4)
3. Brooke Pilkington/Alexandra Viktorovich (ODU) def. Kelly Keller/Jackie Carr (AR) 7-5