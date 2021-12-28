ODU women’s basketball postpones 2 upcoming games due to COVID-19 protocols

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Old Dominion University women’s basketball team has postponed two upcoming games due to COVID-19 protocols.

The team’s upcoming Conference USA games with FIU (Dec. 30) and Florida Atlantic (Jan. 1) have been postponed due to the protocols with the ODU program.

Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod will determine, if and when, the games will be rescheduled.



If the games are rescheduled to be played at ODU, then tickets for the original dates will still be honored, according to a statement from ODU Sports officials.

Just days prior, the team survived a 71-68 win against Temple, their eighth win in a row.

This is breaking news and will be updated.